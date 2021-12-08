NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons To Trail Blazers, Brandon Ingram To Sixers In Suggested Three-Team Deal

The rumors linking Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons to the Portland Trail Blazers have recently gained traction after Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic reported that Damian Lillard is interested in having him as his teammate. Unfortunately, the Sixers don't seem to be fond of the idea of swapping Simmons for Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum.

If the Trail Blazers are serious about pairing Lillard with Simmons in Portland, they should consider finding a third team that would help them facilitate a blockbuster trade with the Sixers.