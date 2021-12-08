NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook To Knicks For Evan Fournier, Kevin Knox II & Derrick Rose In Proposed Deal

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook is one of the NBA superstars who are frequently mentioned in various trade speculations. The Lakers are yet to make Westbrook officially available on the trading block but with his struggle to build chemistry with LeBron James and Anthony Davis and inconsistent performance on both ends of the floor, some people think that "The Brodie" would be moved again before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

As of now, several teams that are in dire need of additional star power must be closely monitoring Westbrook's situation with the Purple and Gold.