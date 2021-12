It's just a fact that you can't talk about the New England Patriots without mentioning Tom Brady's name at least once and vice versa.

Together, he and Bill Belichick built the most dominant and feared dynasty in modern football history, ruling the NFL for two decades and winning six Super Bowls in nine tries.

And even now that it's been some time since they decided to go separate ways, it seems like there's no way of talking about one without also discussing the other.