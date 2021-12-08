MLB Rumors: Red Sox Looking At Trevor Story, Carlos Rodón In Free Agency

Even though they weren't expected to fare that well last season, the Boston Red Sox managed to make the playoffs.

Alex Cora's side was fairly better than most people expected and boasted one of the best offenses in all of Major League Baseball.

Nonetheless, their defensive miscues and inconsistent bullpen eventually sealed the fate of a team that overperformed through most of the season.

That's why GM Chaim Bloom will spare no expenses in fixing what's wrong with the team once free agency resumes.