MLB Rumors: 3 Yankees-Rangers Trades To Send Isiah Kiner-Falefa To New York

Sports
Shutterstock | 978674

Ernesto Cova

It's been a while since the New York Yankees sat at the top of Major League Baseball.

They haven't won the World Series since 2009 and, judging by the way the team has looked over the past couple of years, it doesn't seem like that drought is going to end any time soon.

Aaron Boone's squad has been unlucky as it's been inconsistent, and their injury-prone stars have left a lot to be desired more often than not.

Also, there's a big gap at shortstop they haven't been able to fill since Didi Gregorius left town.

The Latest

Tom Brady vs. Mac Jones? Patriots-Buccaneers The Most Likely Super Bowl Matchup

MLB Rumors: Dodgers Targeting Carlos Correa And Freddie Freeman

MLB Rumors: Red Sox Looking At Trevor Story, Carlos Rodón In Free Agency

MLB Rumors: Yankees And 2 Other Want To Sign Braves' Freddie Freeman

MLB Rumors: 3 Yankees-Rangers Trades To Send Isiah Kiner-Falefa To New York

The Yankees Are Interested In Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Kiner-Falefa,_Mayfield_(35493146632)_(cropped).jpg

That's why, according to Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News, the Bronx Bombers have reached out to the Texas Rangers to inquire about Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

IKF is now the odd man out in Texas after they signed both Corey Seager and Marcus Siemien to massive deals, and the Yankees reportedly aren't interested in committing a lot of money in a top-notch free agent like Carlos Correa or Trevor Story.

So, in the following paragraphs, we'll discuss 3 potential trades that could send Isiah Kiner-Falefa to the Big Apple.

Note: All hypothetical trades will be centered in one player alone, with teams working out fillers later.

Sports

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Swap Russell Westbrook For Another All-Star

The Los Angeles Lakers could look to move the former MVP as we head towards the trade deadline.

By Ernesto Cova

3. Luis Severino

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Luis_Severino_on_August_5,_2015_(1).jpg

Luis Severino was expected to be the next big thing for the Yankees but let's face facts: He just can't stay healthy.

He's been pretty solid when he's been able to be on the mound but that hasn't been too often as of late. Also, coming off a Tommy John surgery, the Yankees may want to move him right away.

The Rangers would land a young pitcher with superstar potential and two years of team control. It would be a risky pick-up for them but one that could end up being the ultimate robbery.

MLB Rumors: Atlanta Braves Could Replace Freddie Freeman With Anthony Rizzo

MLB Rumors: Clayton Kershaw's Wife And Corey Seager Could Lure Him To The Rangers

2. Joey Gallo

Shutterstock | 189939508

The Joey Gallo experiment had its fair share of ups and downs in New York.

Adding a lefty to their lineup solved many of their offensive issues but Gallo itself was far from impressive during his brief tenure in the Bronx.

The Rangers would have a better shot at extending his contract now after proving to be ready to contend, or they could hand him a Qualifying Offer and at least get something in return for him if he wants to leave again.

1. Jordan Montgomery

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Jordan_Montgomery_(36224602633).jpg

Even though they desperately need a shortstop, the Yankees also crave starting pitching. So, maybe parting ways with their second-best pitcher from last year isn't the best idea.

But, in reality, Jordan Montgomery has been an average player at best throughout his career, so maybe last year's numbers aren't sustainable and he's due for some regression.

The Rangers would add a lefty pitcher that could be their second or third starter right away, while the Yankees would get a stop-gap at shortstop until top-notch prospect Anthony Volpe is ready for the Majors.

Read Next

Must Read

Kaley Cuoco Goes Full Ninja In Skintight Black Bodysuit

Miley Cyrus Lifted Her Shirt In Gucci Belt

Gemma Chan All Legs In Thigh-Skimming Flower Minidress

Chanel West Coast Drops Her First NFT

Inside Salma Hayek's 'Haunted' London Mansion That Once Was Justin Bieber's Home

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.