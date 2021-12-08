MLB Rumors: 3 Yankees-Rangers Trades To Send Isiah Kiner-Falefa To New York

It's been a while since the New York Yankees sat at the top of Major League Baseball.

They haven't won the World Series since 2009 and, judging by the way the team has looked over the past couple of years, it doesn't seem like that drought is going to end any time soon.

Aaron Boone's squad has been unlucky as it's been inconsistent, and their injury-prone stars have left a lot to be desired more often than not.

Also, there's a big gap at shortstop they haven't been able to fill since Didi Gregorius left town.