Machine Gun Kelly is joining the list of celebrities with their own brands. The "RAP DEVIL" star and boyfriend to actress Megan Fox is fresh from the launch of his UN/DN LAQR brand, with social media photos showing him and Transformers star Megan Fox celebrating the big go-ahead.

MGK, born Colson Baker, is now in the nail polish business. UN/DN LAQR brings loud and graphic bottles, a wide array of shades, plus edgy monochrome packaging with splashes of color. Check it out below.