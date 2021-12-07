NBA Rumors: Kings GM Admits They Could Trade Buddy Hield





Shooting has become the most important skill in today's NBA.

The pace-and-space offense, the Stephen Curry effect, the rule changes, or whatever reason. Every team needs to have shooters if they want to make a run at the NBA championship nowadays.

That's why Buddy Hield of the Sacramento Kings has been subject to multiple trade rumors throughout the season, as he's made it clear that he wants to win and has become one of the finest sharpshooters in the Association, knocking down 40.2% of his three-pointers.

Buddy Hield Could Be On The Move

The Kings have a bit of a logjam in the backcourt right now and teams have inquired about Hield for quite some time.

Moreover, even GM Monte McNair admitted that they contemplated the possibility of trading him:

"Yeah, we had some (trade) conversations over the offseason," McNair told Sam Amick of The Athletic. "I don’t want to go into too much detail there, but (the approach was to) treat Buddy like the adult that he is and I think he appreciated that. He does the same with me. And I said, ‘Look, you know, obviously your name has been out there. But if it doesn’t work out, if nothing happens, you come back, you’re expected to let it fly.’ And he’s been doing that."

With that in mind, let's take a look at 3 perfect fits for him.

3. Los Angeles Lakers



The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly had a deal in place to send him to the STAPLES Center before suddenly changing their minds and trading for Russell Westbrook.

Now, they rank 20th in three-pointers made and it's clear that spacing is going to be a major issue for them.

The only downside of trading for Hield is the fact that they'd most definitely have to part ways with Talen Horton-Tucker as well, something they've been reluctant to do since last year's trade deadline.

2. Philadelphia 76ers



The Philadelphia 76ers have one of the finest shooters in the league in Seth Curry, and Danny Green isn't so bad, either.

However, they're not knocking down three-pointers as often as they need, being the eighth-worst team in the league in that matter with just 11.6 three-pointers per game.

Hield would give them another big threat when the defense collapses on Joel Embiid, and his presence would open up plenty of space for Tyrese Maxey's drives.

He'd be Sixth Man of the Year material there.

1. Brooklyn Nets



And last but not least, the Brooklyn Nets would be an obvious fit for his services.

With Kyrie Irving not playing this season and Joe Harris set to miss an extended period, the Nets only have Patty Mills as a reliable outside shooter not named Kevin Durant and James Harden.

The Nets have struggled to generate offense from stretches this season and Hield luring around the perimeter would force defenses to keep an eye on him, meaning that either Harden or Durant would be open all the time.

