NBA Rumors: Kings GM Admits They Could Trade Buddy Hield

The Kings have a bit of a logjam in the backcourt right now and teams have inquired about Hield for quite some time.

Moreover, even GM Monte McNair admitted that they contemplated the possibility of trading him:

"Yeah, we had some (trade) conversations over the offseason," McNair told Sam Amick of The Athletic. "I don’t want to go into too much detail there, but (the approach was to) treat Buddy like the adult that he is and I think he appreciated that. He does the same with me. And I said, ‘Look, you know, obviously your name has been out there. But if it doesn’t work out, if nothing happens, you come back, you’re expected to let it fly.’ And he’s been doing that."

With that in mind, let's take a look at 3 perfect fits for him.