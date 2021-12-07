NBA Rumors: Kings GM Admits They Could Trade Buddy Hield

Shooting has become the most important skill in today's NBA.
The pace-and-space offense, the Stephen Curry effect, the rule changes, or whatever reason. Every team needs to have shooters if they want to make a run at the NBA championship nowadays.
That's why Buddy Hield of the Sacramento Kings has been subject to multiple trade rumors throughout the season, as he's made it clear that he wants to win and has become one of the finest sharpshooters in the Association, knocking down 40.2% of his three-pointers.