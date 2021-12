If someone would've told you that an NFL would throw the ball 3 times for 19 yards and still win a football game on the road, you'd say there's no way that's going to happen.

Unless we're talking about Bill Belichick's New England Patriots.

The Pats emulated Army and Navy and nearly decided to run the triple-option offense to beat the Buffalo Bills in a game with inclement weather and tough wind, running the football 46 times and hanging on to a 14-10 win.