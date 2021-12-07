MLB Rumors: Boston Red Sox Targeting 3 Top-Notch Free Agents

It's not a secret that the Boston Red Sox are obliged to compete every single year.

But it's hard to stay at the top of Major League Baseball for long, especially in such a competitive division like the AL East.

Even so, the Red Sox were fairly better than expected last season and even reached the playoffs, proving that they're not that far behind other contenders.

But even great things can be better, which is why they're set to be quite aggressive in their pursuit of talent during the offseason.