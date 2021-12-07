Knicks Rumors: Kemba Walker Addresses NBA Future After Surprised Benching & Removal From Rotation

The New York Knicks moved Kemba Walker off waivers last summer with the hope that he could give them a better chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season. Unfortunately, things didn't go as they expected from Walker. Aside from his inability to remain healthy, the veteran point guard has also struggled to become consistent on both ends of the floor.

After Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau was removed from their official rotation, Walker is now facing an uncertain future in New York.