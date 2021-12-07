Knicks Rumors: Kemba Walker Addresses NBA Future After Surprised Benching & Removal From Rotation

Basketball
Wikimedia Commons

JB Baruelo

The New York Knicks moved Kemba Walker off waivers last summer with the hope that he could give them a better chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season. Unfortunately, things didn't go as they expected from Walker. Aside from his inability to remain healthy, the veteran point guard has also struggled to become consistent on both ends of the floor.

After Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau was removed from their official rotation, Walker is now facing an uncertain future in New York.

Kemba Walker Discusses Coach Tom Thibodeau's Decision

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Kemba_Walker_2019.jpg

A week after Thibodeau made his controversial decision, Walker decided to break his silence and discuss his future in the NBA. Walker admitted that being removed from the Knicks' rotation was "tough" for him, but he said that he respects Thibodeau's decision.

“It was tough, obviously, because as a competitor, I love to play basketball,” Walker said, via New York Post. “I love to be on the court. This is the first time this has happened to me in my career, pretty much on any level. But at the end of the day, I have respect for Coach Thibs and the decision he made."

Kemba Walker Chooses To Remain Calm

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Bobcats_vs_Nets_8.jpg

Most players would definitely be upset if they are in the same situation as Walker. However, the veteran point guard believes that it would be best for him to remain calm since there are several young players on the Knicks' roster who look up to him.

“I could be pissed. I could be upset,” Walker said. “But at the end of the day, there’s some young guys here who look up to me. I’m pretty sure they wanted to see how I reacted to the situation."

Kemba Walker Unsure If He Wants To Come Off The Bench

As of now, it remains unknown what Thibodeau and the Knicks plan to do with Walker. In a recent interview with New York Post, the veteran point guard refused to give a specific answer when he was asked if he is willing to come off the bench or if he wants to be traded somewhere else.

“I’m not sure. We’ll see,” Walker said. “I don’t know.”

The Knicks may have won their first game after removing Walker from their rotation, but it was followed by three consecutive losses. So far, they are out of the playoff race, sitting in the No. 11 spot in the Eastern Conference with an 11-12 record.

Will The Knicks Succeed To Find A Trade Partner For Kemba Walker

After Thibodeau made the surprising decision to remove him from their rotation, rumors have immediately started to circulate that the Knicks would try moving Walker again before the 2021-22 NBA season. Walker may have been a disappointment in New York, but he would still be a great addition to teams that are in dire need of a backcourt boost and veteran presence in their locker room.

In the past few days, Walker has already been linked to numerous teams, including the Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans, and the Portland Trail Blazers.

