Peek Inside January Jones' 'Sophisticated' Los Angeles Home

While celebrities are usually fickle about real estate and tend to move house seemingly on a whim, January Jones is loyal to her longtime Los Angeles home.

The Mad Men star and single mother, 43, bought the place back in 2014 when her son, Xander (now 11), was barely three-years-old, mere days after listing her former Ambrose Ave residence in Los Feliz for just under $1.5 million.

Mom to Xander and her two dogs, Vinny and Joey, January often shares glimpses of her home on Instagram.

Check out her swanky abode below.