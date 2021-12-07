Peek Inside January Jones' 'Sophisticated' Los Angeles Home

While celebrities are usually fickle about real estate and tend to move house seemingly on a whim, January Jones is loyal to her longtime Los Angeles home.

The Mad Men star and single mother, 43, bought the place back in 2014 when her son, Xander (now 11), was barely three-years-old, mere days after listing her former Ambrose Ave residence in Los Feliz for just under $1.5 million.

Mom to Xander and her two dogs, Vinny and Joey, January often shares glimpses of her home on Instagram.

Check out her swanky abode below.

Suburban Heaven

Trulia

Nestled on a cul-de-sac in a gated community, January's gorgeous L.A. home is a slice of suburban heaven, with the Trulia Luxe Living blog describing the four-bedroom, five-bathroom outfit as "sophisticated and updated to perfection."

Built in the late '90s, the house comes with a slew of outdoor amenities, including a pool, a play structure, and a zip line (yes, you read that correctly). The two-level home offers 3,279 square feet of living space -- quite the upgrade from January's old Los Feliz residence, a 1920s-built unit packing three bedrooms and just as many bathrooms within only 2,200 square feet of space.

January recently gave fans a peek at the home's brick facade when she showed off her outdoor Halloween decorations. See it below!

Massive Pool

Trulia

Scroll for more photos. The lovely property, which set January back $1.7 million seven years ago, is equipped with a roomy swimming pool that's "ideal for laps," noticed the Daily Mail. Boasting a spa with an automatic cover, the feature is just one of many that make the expansive backyard the best place to be no matter how old you are.

The zip line aside, gorgeous gardens and a spacious stone patio with multiple seating, lounging, and al fresco dining areas turn the yard into a perfect entertaining space.

See January relaxing poolside with a book in the embed below.

Separate Studio

Trulia

Just when you thought the backyard couldn't get any fancier, listing photos showed a separate 200-square-foot studio across the pool from the main house, with the Daily Mail speculating it could serve as a playhouse for Xander or a quiet place for January to practice her lines.

In addition, the property has an outdoor kitchen, a working organic garden, a fire pit, and even a putting green.

January gave Instagram followers a peek at the studio in a set of pics shared earlier this May, wherein she was rehearsing her lines poolside.

State-Of-The-Art Kitchen

Trulia

On the open-floor first level, the modern kitchen, living room, and dining room harmoniously spill into one another to create a perfect flow suited for family life. Featuring sleek all-white cabinetry and quartz countertops, the kitchen is equipped with an island and a breakfast bar.

In a video posted last August, January kept followers up to speed with the minor redecorating she's done since she bought the house, revealing she reupholstered the bar chairs to a more elegant gray color, as seen below.

Likewise, in a 2019 photo she showed off her new marbled-black backsplash tiles matching her countertops.

Elegant Living Room

Trulia

Adjoining the kitchen, the formal living room is anchored by a white brick fireplace, with a cozy seating area in front. With high ceilings and plenty of natural light -- features found throughout the home -- wood accents tastefully offset the neutral, cream palette interrupted by a honeycomb mirror and strategically placed potted plants.

January gave her admirers a close look at the wood-burning fireplace in a post from November 18, showing she's Christmas-ready. See it below!

Modern Dining Room

Trulia

On the other side of the kitchen, the stylish dining room is centered around a small circular table by a wood panel window, one overlooking the yard.

Fans got a peek at the modern space in a September 19 post, which showed January modeling the black lace Dolce & Gabanna dress she wore at the Emmy's.

While the stunning actress took center stage, viewers could notice The Last Man on Earth alum did some redecorating here as well, swapping out the original white table and chairs for new ones (the table actually looks to be repainted, rather than replaced) and switching the romantic chandelier in the original listing photos with a modern one.

Check it out below.

Cozy Family Room

Trulia

With beige walls and dark wood accents, the family room sports plenty of color in the form of artwork and ceramics tastefully mingled with house plans. Massive windows allow nature to be the centerpiece, while a comfy sectional covered in throw pillows gives the space a cozy feel, as do the sleek wooden shutters on the clerestory windows.

January showcased her modern shelving unit in a video uploaded last August, which saw her dancing barefoot on the wood floor, with Xander and the pups joining in. Give it a watch it below!

Light-Filled Master Bedroom

Trulia

Upstairs, the master bedroom features massive windows that keep the focus on nature, while also letting in the California sun. The room comes with a large walk-in closet, as seen below, with a separate Instagram post displaying January's impressive shoe collection.

Exquisite Bathroom

Trulia

In the master bathroom, an antique-looking dual vanity complements the gorgeous clawfoot tub, with a generous walk-in shower positioned across the room. Opening to a large outdoor deck, the stunning views are a guarantee, inviting to long soaks while peering out at the pool and spa.

See the master bath from a different angle in the embed below.

