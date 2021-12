Melissa Gorga is proving you don't have to be a Kardashian to rock luxury Italian brand Versace. The Bravo star and new podcast host has actually been making headlines as fans compare her to 41-year-old makeup mogul Kim Kardashian, and she was wearing a look the queen bee of reality TV herself would approve as she went big V in her swimwear recently.

Posting to Instagram last month, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared group photos with fellow Bravo faces. Check them out below.