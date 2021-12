Miley Cyrus can always be relied on for a little naughtiness. The 28-year-old singer made headlines for removing her top entirely in a recent Gucci sneakers promo, although it was a shirt lift back in 2019 as the former Hannah Montana star performed at the UK Glastonbury Festival.

At the time, Miley wasn't yet signed to luxury Italian brand Gucci, but she was already wearing the iconic label - a photo still circulating the digital space shows her in a logo belt.