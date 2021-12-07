Jennifer Lawrence Dazzles In Gold Glitter Dior Dress

Celebrities
Shutterstock | 3309233

Rebecca Cukier

Jennifer Lawrence just gave Kylie Jenner a run for her money on the maternity style front. The actress, currently heavily pregnant as she awaits the arrival of her first child, looked a vision in a glamorous and gold Dior dress while attending the premiere of Netflix's Don't Look Up - J-Law fronts the luxury French designer via her promotional deal, so it was a win-win.

The Hunger Games star was photographed at the NYC bash, where a muted accent and shimmering gown perfectly flattered her growing bump. Check it out below.

Stuns In Dior Gown

Shutterstock | 2914948

Scroll for the photo. Jennifer had gone covered up, but not without glam. The blonde afforded a finish once rocked by 46-year-old MCU actress Angelina Jolie during her pregnancies, going floor-length and maxi in a high-neck and gold embellished dress, one coming with chic and sheer tulle sleeves in similarly warm tones.

Lawrence paired her dress with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, also wearing her hair swept back and slightly curled. A warm lip and blush finish completed the look. More photos after the snap.

All The Way Back To 2012

Jennifer's dealings with Dior go way back. 2012 marked the blonde landing her gig as a brand ambassador for the designer - at the time, creative director Raf Simons said:

"Like everyone else, I first discovered Jennifer Lawrence in the roles she played in action movies," adding: "I was, of course, struck by her incredible on-screen presence in these blockbuster films, but also impressed by her powerful interpretations of subtler more rounded characters. Her youth and her classic beauty." More below.

See More Photos Below

Shutterstock | 2131613

Simons continued: "But also her force of character and the complexity she's capable of embodying at such a young age, are, for me, both unique and very moving."

Dior has previously been fronted by stars including Family Guy actress Mila Kunis, French movie face Marion Cotillard, plus South African-born actress Charlize Theron. The brand's beauty branch has since snagged supermodel Bella Hadid for Dior Beauty.

Lawrence is expecting her baby with husband Cooke Maroney, whom she married in 2019 - of course, she wore Dior on her wedding day.

Celebrity Brand Era

Shutterstock | 242987224

It ain't 2021 without celebrities fronting the luxury brands. Right now, there's supermodel Hailey Bieber repping YSL, singer Miley Cyrus signed to Gucci's fragrances, "Peaches" singer Justin Bieber fronting Balenciaga, plus Dua Lipa doing the same for Italian designer Versace. Likewise shouting out the well-known brands are supermodel Kendall Jenner for Jacquemus and Alo Yoga, Sofia Vergara for Dolce & Gabbana, plus actress Zendaya and her Valentino gig.

Jennifer has also been spotted flaunting her bump in low-key and casual street looks of late.

