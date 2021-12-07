Jennifer Lawrence Dazzles In Gold Glitter Dior Dress

Jennifer Lawrence just gave Kylie Jenner a run for her money on the maternity style front. The actress, currently heavily pregnant as she awaits the arrival of her first child, looked a vision in a glamorous and gold Dior dress while attending the premiere of Netflix's Don't Look Up - J-Law fronts the luxury French designer via her promotional deal, so it was a win-win.

The Hunger Games star was photographed at the NYC bash, where a muted accent and shimmering gown perfectly flattered her growing bump. Check it out below.