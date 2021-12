Dua Lipa is making major headlines right now, both for delivering a flawless and classic look and for sharing the whole thing to social media. The "Prisoner" singer is fresh from her appearance at the British Fashion Awards, where she rocked up to London's Royal Albert Hall in rising London-based designer Maximilian.

The Vogue cover face turned heads in a floor-length and strapless black dress, but it was more than just posing on the star's Instagram as she shared her evening getup.