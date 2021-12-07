Selena Gomez Launches 'Wondermind' Mental Health Platform

Always forthcoming about her own mental health struggles, Selena Gomez is now looking to help others navigate their problems. The 29-year-old pop star is launching a mental health platform where people can find a "supportive community" and "candid conversations" that will enable them to talk through their issues, CNN is reporting.

Called Wondermind, the new online hub is dedicated to mental fitness and will provide users with tools and exercises to strengthen their mental health, according to the platform's spokesperson, Meredith Sidman.

Selena isn't going into this venture alone and has teamed up with two people very near and dear to her heart: her mom, 49-year-old former stage actress Mandy Teefey, and The Newsette founder and CEO Daniella Pierson.

The Revelación artist has previously opened up about her own mental health journey on numerous occasions, including on Miley Cyrus' Bright Minded talk show on Instagram Live, where she revealed she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

