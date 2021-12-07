Zendaya Stuns Shirtless In Alexander McQueen

Zendaya might have a contract with luxury Italian label Valentino, but the actress and singer rocked a different designer to her latest red carpet event. The London premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home brought the leggy beauty in a menswear-inspired outfit, one seeing her rock the shirtless blazer trend and embracing the '90s via an oversized finish.

Zendaya sizzled in an unusual getup as she sported a massive blazer - the no-shirt look would likely also get the thumbs-up from reality star Khloe Kardashian.

Stuns In Alexander McQueen

Scroll for the photo. The former Disney star had opted for a slicked-back and wet-haired look as she stunned wearing a silver-bejewelled and gray blazer, one peeping hints of her slender torso as she opted out of a shirt and also donned spider-web-like black tights adorned with silver glitter.

Zendaya also sported thigh boots that wove into the ensemble, with the Alexander McQueen Spring 2022 Ready-To-Wear collection seemingly having found its walking model. Floaty, ocean-drop earrings completed the ensemble. More after the snap.

Joining Zendaya on the red carpet was British co-star and boyfriend Tom Holland - these two have become a firm favorite since confirming their romance. Zendaya has called the frenzy over their romance "quite strange and weird and confusing and invasive."

"The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own… I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other," she has stated.

'Robbed' Of Privacy

Meanwhile, Tom has said: "I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy.”

Zendaya's designer look comes as celebrities galore start repping the highest-end brands around. The Lancôme spokesperson (and her Valentino gig) join the likes of singer Miley Cyrus for Gucci, Hailey Bieber for YSL, Ariana Grande for Givenchy, plus Dua Lipa who fronts luxury Italian brand Versace.

All Eyes On Zendaya

An quick peek at Zendaya's Instagram - an account followed by 112 million - shows the star's glittering career and her increasingly flexing her brand endorsement muscles. Alongside her beauty and fashion gigs, the Euphoria actress has been updating with Vogue covers - she's also fresh from an outtakes shoot from Valentino, one shared on November 19 and seeing her go edgy with a red wig bob, chunky boots, and wearing a long flowing dress.

For more from Zendaya, give her Instagram a follow.

