Zendaya Stuns Shirtless In Alexander McQueen

Zendaya might have a contract with luxury Italian label Valentino, but the actress and singer rocked a different designer to her latest red carpet event. The London premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home brought the leggy beauty in a menswear-inspired outfit, one seeing her rock the shirtless blazer trend and embracing the '90s via an oversized finish.

Zendaya sizzled in an unusual getup as she sported a massive blazer - the no-shirt look would likely also get the thumbs-up from reality star Khloe Kardashian.