Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, born May 28, 2006 in Swakopmund, Namibia, is the first biological child of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. But she's not just the child of mega-celebrities. In fact, at just 15 years old, Shiloh already has her own IMDb page, where a number of credits are listed to her name.

While the teen has been seen on a number of programs as herself, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2015 and VH1: All Access, she's also offered her voice to an animated feature.