NBA Outcomes: How Are Trae Young, Buddy Hield, And Other Oklahoma Sooners Products Faring In The NBA?

The Oklahoma Sooners men's basketball has yet to win a championship since it was established in 1908. So far, their only greatest achievement in the NCAA Tournament was becoming 1st Runner-up in 1947 and 1988. However, though they still haven't found an answer to their decades of title drought, the University of Oklahoma has been home to some great basketball players.

In a recent article, Grant Kauk of The Oklahoma Daily named some of the former Oklahoma Sooners who are currently playing in the NBA. These include Trae Young, Buddy Hield, Blake Griffin, and Austin Reaves.