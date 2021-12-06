'It's Going To Be Ugly' When Crypto Bubble Bursts, Expert Warns

Cryptocurrency has become a global phenomenon in recent years, attracting investors from all walks of life.

As the oldest and most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin in particular has been embraced by some of the most powerful and successful corporations in the world, including Tesla, Square and Facebook.

Critics, meanwhile, say crypto is volatile, bad for the environment, unsafe, and an all-around unwise investment.

But, more importantly, is crypto a bubble waiting to burst? It absolutely is, according to one renowned expert. Read more below.