Lakers Rumors: Buddy Hield Could Form Fearsome Foursome With James, David & Westbrook In LA

According to Sam Quinn of CBS Sports, one of the potential targets for the Lakers before the 2022 NBA trade deadline is veteran shooting guard Buddy Hield of the Sacramento Kings.

"We know the Lakers were interested a few months ago, and not much has happened that should have changed Sacramento's desire to move him," Quinn wrote. "It would essentially amount to waving a white flag defensively, but the offensive upside of pairing him with the three incumbent stars would be enormous."