Lakers Rumors: Buddy Hield Could Form Fearsome Foursome With James, David & Westbrook In LA

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the title contenders that are expected to be active on the trade market before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. Despite the roster upgrades that they made last summer, the Lakers are still struggling in the 2021-22 NBA season. They may have recently shown some improvements with their performance but if they are serious about fully dominating the Western Conference and reclaiming the throne this season, they should strongly consider surrounding LeBron James and Anthony Davis with a better supporting cast.