Lakers Rumors: Buddy Hield Could Form Fearsome Foursome With James, David & Westbrook In LA

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the title contenders that are expected to be active on the trade market before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. Despite the roster upgrades that they made last summer, the Lakers are still struggling in the 2021-22 NBA season. They may have recently shown some improvements with their performance but if they are serious about fully dominating the Western Conference and reclaiming the throne this season, they should strongly consider surrounding LeBron James and Anthony Davis with a better supporting cast.

Potential Trade Deadline Target - Buddy Hield

According to Sam Quinn of CBS Sports, one of the potential targets for the Lakers before the 2022 NBA trade deadline is veteran shooting guard Buddy Hield of the Sacramento Kings.

"We know the Lakers were interested a few months ago, and not much has happened that should have changed Sacramento's desire to move him," Quinn wrote. "It would essentially amount to waving a white flag defensively, but the offensive upside of pairing him with the three incumbent stars would be enormous."

Lakers Create Fearsome Foursome

Hield may not be a legitimate superstar, but he would still be an incredible addition to the Lakers. His potential arrival in Los Angeles would allow them to create a fearsome foursome with James, Davis, and Russell Westbrook and boost their performance on the offensive end of the floor. In Hield, the Lakers would be getting a very reliable fourth-scoring option, on-court facilitator, and floor-spacer.

This season, Hield is averaging 15.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 38.8 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. With his ability to excel in an off-ball capacity, he won't have a hard time sharing the floor with ball-dominant stars like James, Davis, and Westbrook.

Lakers' Interest In Buddy Hield

Since the 2021 NBA offseason, the Lakers have been rumored to be interested in adding Hield to their roster. In late July, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Twitter that the Lakers and the Kings had engaged in trade talks involving Hield, Kyle Kuzma, and Montrezl Harrell.

The deal was nearing completion before the Lakers backed out of the negotiation and targeted another player. After learning that they have a realistic chance of acquiring Westbrook, the Lakers offered Kuzma and Harrell, together with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and the draft rights to Isaiah Jackson, to the Washington Wizards.

What The Lakers Could Offer For Buddy Hield Right Now?

Hield would definitely welcome a trade to the Lakers. Instead of staying with a mediocre team like the Kings, joining forces with James, Davis, and Westbrook would give Hield a realistic chance of competing for his first NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season.

However, bringing Hield to Los Angeles won't be easy for the Lakers. Aside from finding a way to match Hield's $22.7 million salary, the Lakers may also need to sacrifice Talen Horton-Tucker and some of their remaining draft assets to convince the Kings to make a deal.

