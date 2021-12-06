Inside Kate Beckinsale's Enchanting $4M Brentwood Home

With celebrities frequently swapping houses to upgrade to bigger, better digs, it's hard to believe that Kate Beckinsale has lived at the same address for 15 years. The Jolt and The Widow star 48, only recently said goodbye to her longtime Brentwood home in Los Angeles, listing it for $4 million in early August -- and selling it before the month was over.

It's no wonder that Beckinsale managed to find a buyer so quickly; listing photos revealed the four-bedroom, five-bathroom residence, which the Underworld alum bought for $3.6 million in 2006, is an absolute dream. Check it out below.

Cape Cod Vibe

Realtor.com

Located on a ridge directly above Mandeville Canyon, the home sits on almost half an acre of land, packing all the modern facilities a Hollywood star might need -- bar a swimming pool -- into a charming, cottage-like estate reminiscent of Cape Cod.

According to Variety, the residence's "East Coast-esque influence" is reflected in the "crafty mix of maple and tile floors, and plenty of recessed lights," with the Architectural Digest remarking on designer details, such as the sloped ceilings, charming millwork, exposed beams, solid walnut countertops, and Carrara marble.

Built in 1965, the white-sided, stone-accented house boasts just over 3,600 square feet of living space, with plenty of glass French doors opening to the serene backyard -- one giving off an enchanting tree-house vibe, as noticed by SheKnows.

Scroll for more photos!

Welcoming Entryway

Realtor.com

Granting entry into the lovely home, the front porch is topped by a quaint portico whose vaulted rooftop is interrupted by four skylights, with a rustic chandelier hanging underneath. Below, a welcoming seating area with comfy rattan chairs sits across from a flower garden.

Kitchen With A Bar

Realtor.com

Inside, the incredible home is the epitome of stylish open-plan living, with a roomy gourmet kitchen -- one featuring two islands and modern stainless appliances - spilling into a cozy family room. Separated by a chic bar, the space leads out into the yard, making it perfect for enjoying cocktails outdoors.

Cozy Lounge Room

Realtor.com

The expansive lounge room has access to the elegant stone patio in the backyard on at least two sides. Framed by an array of glassy doors, it's ideal of outdoor-indoor living, with comfy couches by a brick, wood-burning fireplace -- one of many throughout the house.

Elegant Dining Room

Realtor.com

Adjoining the lounge room is a formal living room elegantly decked in black-and-white and a formal dining room "punctuated by white wainscoting and taupe walls." While most of the interiors are white with tasteful color accents, the dining room sports the darkest palette in the house.

There's also a grand library and a home office with a gorgeous built-in bookcase and lofted storage area.

Relaxing Master Bedroom

Realtor.com

Any superlatives fall short at the sight of the master bedroom. From its exposed-beam ceiling and massive walk-in closet to its double-sided fireplace that communicates with the master bath, everything about the room impresses. Perhaps its most unique feature is a private footbridge leading out into the lush garden -- but more on that below.

Private Bridge

Realtor.com

Bridging the second floor with a hilltop spa and shower concealed within thick vegetation, this is the ultimate treehouse. Beneath this upper outdoor area sprawls the backyard and manicured garden.

Skylit Bathroom

Realtor.com

Just like the bedroom, the master bathroom also features a beamed ceiling and a swanky skylight right above the spa tub -- one set for romantic soaks by a roaring fireplace. With a double sink vanity and a roomy shower topped by yet another skylight, it truly is the stuff the dreams.

Posh Children's Bedoom

Realtor.com

The children's bedroom is just as bit as posh as, with a private bathroom sporting blue polka-dot tiles to match the accent wall by the sink. One interesting feature is a lofted nook situated above the balcony door, which is accessible by ladder.

Although Beckinsale's 22-year-old daughter Lily Mo Sheen, whom she shares with her former partner, actor Michael Sheen, is currently living in Manhattan, it’s easy to imagine the duo's happy, laughter-filled days while she grew up on the enchanting property.

Intimate Backyard

Realtor.com

Boasting several areas for seating and al fresco dining, including one in front of the cozy wood-burning brick fireplace, as well as a space with sofas beneath the footbridge, the backyard more than makes up for the lack of a swimming pool with its gorgeous garden and quaint outdoor shower. Surrounded by a thicket of greenery, it generously affords all the privacy for such activities, too.

