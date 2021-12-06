Inside Kate Beckinsale's Enchanting $4M Brentwood Home

With celebrities frequently swapping houses to upgrade to bigger, better digs, it's hard to believe that Kate Beckinsale has lived at the same address for 15 years. The Jolt and The Widow star 48, only recently said goodbye to her longtime Brentwood home in Los Angeles, listing it for $4 million in early August -- and selling it before the month was over.

It's no wonder that Beckinsale managed to find a buyer so quickly; listing photos revealed the four-bedroom, five-bathroom residence, which the Underworld alum bought for $3.6 million in 2006, is an absolute dream. Check it out below.