How Emily Ratajkowski Will 'Protect' Her Son From 'Toxic Masculinity Culture'

Her son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, is not even nine-months-old yet but Emily Ratajkowski is already thinking ahead about what sort of education she's going to give her child. Speaking recently to Interview magazine about her new book, My Body, the 30-year-old supermodel, entrepreneur, and author ended up discussing motherhood and gender with philosopher Amia Srinivasan.
Making it clear that she takes her parenthood duties very seriously and plans on raising "Sly" with the utmost care, Ratajkowski shared, among other things, that she intends to "protect" her son from "toxic masculinity culture."
