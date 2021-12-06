How Emily Ratajkowski Will 'Protect' Her Son From 'Toxic Masculinity Culture'

Fans who are familiar with Ratajkowski's essay book and the sensitive topics it covers know that the supermodel has examined "toxic masculinity" culture from a professional and personal stance within its pages. Discussing the concept with Interview from a mother's perspective, she said she wanted to shield her son from it, just as she would a daughter.

"I also think that this culture that I’m writing about in the book, is very bad for men. There are books about how bad it is for men. I see it in my life, the ways that it limits men, and how depressing their existence and their lives can be when they have to adopt this toxic masculinity," said Ratajkowski.

The mother-of-one added: "So I also feel incredibly protective of him in the same way I would with a daughter, from this culture."