Sixers Rumors: Ben Simmons-To-OKC Thunder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Discussed As Potential Trade Chip

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons has been the subject of various trade rumors since the 2021 NBA offseason. After being blamed for their failure to reach the Eastern Conference Finals, Simmons has distanced himself from the Sixers and expressed his desire to play somewhere else. Though they made efforts to fix the issue with their disgruntled superstar, the Sixers are actively listening to offers for Simmons on the trade market.

Their relationship with Simmons may seem irreparable, but the Sixers are still hoping to receive a good return for the former No. 1 pick.