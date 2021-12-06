Chanel West Coast Drops Her First NFT

In case you somehow missed it, Chanel West Coast has dropped her first NFT -- and no, it wasn't about her "fire" bikini shots either.

The 33-year-old rapper's NFT debut was all about her music and came as a result of partnering up with reputed producer Timbaland (Missy Elliott, Jay Z, Justin Timberlake, Nelly Furtado, Ludacris, Bubba Sparxxx, Madonna, Rihanna). For those still unclear what a NFT is, The Inquisitr explains everything about the digital non-fungible tokens here.

Chanel was so excited about the NFT release that she's preparing a second one super soon. Scroll down for details.