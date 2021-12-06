How Penelope Cruz Unwinds From Her Busy Hollywood Schedule

Penelope Cruz destresses from a hard day’s work in Hollywood by doing transcendental meditation. The 47-year-old Spanish beauty, who’s not only an Oscar-winning actress with a demanding showbiz schedule but also a mother looking after two young children, finds that this type of meditation helps her unwind from the challenges of her hectic life.

According to Female First, the star of the Pedro Almodóvar film Parallel Mothers first tried meditation as a teenager. After a break, she began taking it up seriously as a means of relaxation after a grueling day on set.