How Penelope Cruz Unwinds From Her Busy Hollywood Schedule

Celebrities
Shutterstock | 517963

Fatima Araos

Penelope Cruz destresses from a hard day’s work in Hollywood by doing transcendental meditation. The 47-year-old Spanish beauty, who’s not only an Oscar-winning actress with a demanding showbiz schedule but also a mother looking after two young children, finds that this type of meditation helps her unwind from the challenges of her hectic life.

According to Female First, the star of the Pedro Almodóvar film Parallel Mothers first tried meditation as a teenager. After a break, she began taking it up seriously as a means of relaxation after a grueling day on set.

The Latest

How Penelope Cruz Unwinds From Her Busy Hollywood Schedule

Billie Eilish Gets Her Claws Out For Gucci Announcement

Penelope Cruz Celebrates New Movie Success With Co-star

Miley Cyrus Celebrates Billboard Achievement

January Jones Crowns Her Dad 'The Best In The Business'

Three-Decade Career

Shutterstock | 842245

Cruz, who has also won a BAFTA award in addition to her Oscar, has been acting for three decades, beginning when she was 16. It has always been her ambition to work in entertainment, saying, “Acting was my dream since I was maybe two years old. A dream that does not bore, with each role you start from scratch. So I think, thank you!” In 2008, she won an Oscar and BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the Woody Allen film Vicky Cristina Barcelona.

Celebrities

Penelope Cruz Impresses Barefoot In Plunging Braless Dress

Penelope Cruz Impresses Barefoot In Plunging Braless Dress

By Rebecca Cukier

Marriage And Family

Shutterstock | 842245

In July 2010, the Vanilla Sky actress married fellow Spanish actor Javier Bardem, who was also her costar in her debut feature film Jamón Jamón and Vicky Cristina Barcelona among other movies. They had been dating since 2007. Cruz and Bardem share two children together, a 10-year-old son named Leo Encinas Cruz and an 8-year-old daughter named Luna Encinas Cruz.

In addition to motherhood and her movie career, Cruz is also into fashion. She owns a clothing business in Madrid and designs a jewelry and handbag line, too.

Chanel West Coast Proud Of Cheeks-Out Bikini Shots

January Jones Unbuttoned In Her Bathroom For First Holiday Party

Like Mother, Like Daughter

Shutterstock | 3309233

With a life this busy, it’s no surprise the award-winning star practices transcendental meditation to help her loosen up. She spoke to Italian publication IO Donna about the need to relax, saying, “I have a trait that I inherited from my mother, who was equally demanding with herself. She was very busy and yet very generous. She managed to give everything to her three children. Now she says to me, ‘You have to relax, you have to rest, you have to find time for yourself…’”

Work-Life Balance

Shutterstock | 842245

Cruz has two siblings, Mónica and Eduardo, and their mother Encarna Sánchez was able to raise them while keeping a hectic work schedule. The Volver and Nine actress has been able to do the same thing in her own life, striking a balance between her entertainment career and family, with the help of meditation. “I practiced meditation as a teenager, I stopped for a while, then I took the transcendental meditation courses and I chose to dedicate myself to it,” she says.

Read Next

Must Read

January Jones' Naughty Picture Lands Her In Time Out

Kendall Jenner Sunbathes In Bikini Bottoms For Cash

Chanel West Coast's Career Setbacks: From Charlamagne Beef To Sharon Stone Lawsuit

January Jones Unbuttoned In Her Bathroom For First Holiday Party

Salma Hayek Dazzles Braless In Barbie-Pink Dress

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.