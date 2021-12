Billie Eilish is all claws and having the last laugh as her latest gig brings a double win. The teen pop sensation is currently front-page news as she releases a limited-edition vinyl set of her Happier Than Ever album - but not without a Gucci partnership.

While the luxury Italian label is currently relying on 28-year-old signer Miley Cyrus for its fragrance promos - and half of the House of Gucci cast for more - the brand now has Billie on-board.