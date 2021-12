It’s award season, and Miley Cyrus is on a roll. Although the rockstar recently called the Grammys out for snubbing her 2020 album Plastic Hearts, another music industry giant recognizes her talent. 2021 has been a great year for the Prisoners singer, from selling out concerts to covering major magazines.

The year is wrapping up, but her achievements are far from over. It appears congratulations are once again due to the 29-year-old.