Khloe Kardashian Sells Prescription Drugs In The Gym

Khloe Kardashian is selling some hard stuff during her weekend workout. The 37-year-old reality star and Good American founder might make the bulk of her earnings from her A-Lister reality status, TV shows, and denim and clothing line, but she hasn't abandoned the tempting Instagram cash. The latest sees the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star promoting prescription medication, something that's caused controversy in the past.

Khloe posted for her 200 million followers yesterday, blowing kisses and repping Nurtec ODT. Check it out below.