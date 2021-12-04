Khloe Kardashian Sells Prescription Drugs In The Gym

Khloe Kardashian is selling some hard stuff during her weekend workout. The 37-year-old reality star and Good American founder might make the bulk of her earnings from her A-Lister reality status, TV shows, and denim and clothing line, but she hasn't abandoned the tempting Instagram cash. The latest sees the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star promoting prescription medication, something that's caused controversy in the past.

Khloe posted for her 200 million followers yesterday, blowing kisses and repping Nurtec ODT. Check it out below.

Migraine Savior

Scroll for the video. Khloe joins celebrities including tennis pro Serena Williams and gymnast Nastia Liukin in promoting anti-migraine medication.

Khloe, a migraine sufferer, posted in selfie mode and wearing a dark and low-cut sports bra as she filmed herself from her home gym. The mom to True Thompson spoke into the camera wearing minimal makeup and with her blonde hair swept back into a ponytail - while she offered up her own view, she did include a swipe right with safety info.

See The Video Below

Taking to her caption and announcing her post as a paid partnership, the Revenge Body host told her followers: "I love feeling strong and powerful!! So Im so grateful I have @nurtecodt as my workout partner! It can take away my migraine pain within an hour!! Getting me back to the gym and back to beast mode. Thank You @nurtecodt!!"

Sticking to the rules, Kardashian added: "Individual results may vary. Nurtec® ODT (rimegepant) 75 mg is for acute treatment of migraine and preventive treatment of episodic migraine in adults." More after the video.

Those Tristan Thompson Comments

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Tristan_Thompson_(48885525837).jpg

It's as if the post hasn't been noticed. The comments section is flooded with replies over the news that Tristan Thompson, Khloe's baby daddy, is allegedly father to a child welcomed by personal trainer Maralee Nichols - the NBA player was known for his multiple cheating scandals during his time with Khloe.

"Khloe please just leave Tristan. I know ya'll zodiacal compatible but the stars are telling you you deserve better sis! I'm rooting for you," one fan pleaded. Skip the jump for more.

They Just Keep Coming

Tristan is currently getting sued in a paternity lawsuit amid claims he paid $75,000 in hush-hush money for the lawsuit to be dropped. Fans, aware that Khloe has remained silent amid the allegations, continued to comment regarding Tristan, father to 2018-born True.

"Love the quotes on your stories girly. You’ll hold anyone else but your man accountable huh?" one fan told Khloe. Supporting the star, a third chimed in:

"I think it’s safe to say that Tristan ruined your family. Keep the same energy with your man as you do with these females. Your man is the one that twisted the knife in your back. You don’t deserve any of it."

