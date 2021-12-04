5 Times Anna Kendrick Displayed Her Impressive Rapping Skills

Celebrities
Shutterstock | 564025

Alexandra Lozovschi

If you, like so many fans of the Pitch Perfect franchise, found yourself swooning over Anna Kendrick's immaculate singing voice when the first movie came out, get ready to love her even more because our girl can rap like there's no tomorrow.

As many will recall, Kendrick, who has revealed that the 2012 flick was the first movie she ever sang in, also made her rapping debut in the film.

The 36-year-old actress and singer later showcased her skill on several other occasions, proving she's got what it takes to give Snoop Dog a run for his money.

Scroll to watch her in action.

The Latest

Don Johnson, 71, Says His Sex Life Is 'Better' Than Ever

5 Times Anna Kendrick Displayed Her Impressive Rapping Skills

Emily Ratajkowski Struts Streets Pantless In Leggy Versace

NBA Rumors: Buddy Hield & De'Aaron Fox Could Be Traded To Celtics For Package Centered On Jaylen Brown

After Firing Neil Olshey, Blazers Could Trade CJ McCollum Next

'Misogynistic' Rapper

Kendrick opened up about her first brush with rapping in Pitch Perfect during an interview with Conan O'Brien back in 2012. Joking that "when you think Anna Kendrick, you think hip hop," the movie and Broadway star detailed how she got into the studio to record her rendition of Dr. Dre's "No Diggity" for the film.

"Well, within the context of the movie I'm supposed to be bad at it," she told the host. "In the scene, I'm like embarrassed and I'm bad at it and it's funny and so that's fine, but then for the soundtrack they wanted me to like do it for real."

Kendrick disclosed that she made up a "misogynistic" rapper persona in order to get "in the zone," after being advised by two music producers in the recording studio to "get mad, get angry" and "harness that side" of herself.

"I was like standing like a guy and I was like imagining that I had a penis and I was in a hot tub surrounded by like b*tches," she shared. "I created a whole scenario and backstory, there were like imaginary extras in this story and I was degrading them, it was awful."

Watch her explain it on Conan in the video below.

Celebrities

Penelope Cruz Impresses Barefoot In Plunging Braless Dress

Penelope Cruz Impresses Barefoot In Plunging Braless Dress

By Rebecca Cukier

Rapping To Jay-Z

Shutterstock | 64736

While her rap performance in the trilogy's first installment was intended to be "bad," Kendrick showed she's got a real knack for rapping while on press tour for Pitch Perfect 2. During an interview with Marie Claire, the actress coyly but charmingly rapped to Jay-Z's "Big Pimpin'," revealing it was her favorite pre-party tune.

Further elaborating on her musical preferences, Kendrick shared the one song she's likely to request in clubs is Rihanna's "B*tch Better Have My Money" and that she can't resist dancing to Destiny's Child's "Bootylicious."

Watch her rapping to Jay-Z in the video below.

Thylane Blondeau Flaunts Business Brains In Bikini Bottoms

January Jones Shows Off Underwear In Slit Red Carpet Dress

'A Simple Favor' Rap Scene

Shutterstock | 242987224

After first showing off her rapping chops in Pitch Perfect, Kendrick made the ultimate proof of her talent a few years later in 2018's A Simple Favor. Fans fell in love with the movie's famous rap scene where Kendrick's character, Stephanie, demonstrates her mad skills by rapping along M.O.P.'s "Ante Up" while behind the wheel.

Watch Kendrick rap her heart out in the movie below.

Rap Battle With Blake Lively

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Anna_Kendrick_and_Blake_Lively.png

Kendrick later proved she was a natural rapper while promoting A Simple Favor in the U.K. In a joint interview with co-star Blake Lively, the Portland, Maine native beat the Gossip Girl alum, 34, in a rap battle while showcasing her abilities to Skee-Lo's "I Wish." Check it out below.

Rapping On 'Ellen'

The Ellen DeGeneres Show | YouTube

To top it all off, Kendrick displayed her artistry on TV during an appearance on Ellen back in September 2018. Going on the show to talk about A Simple Favor, the star recreated her rap scene from the movie, launching into a perfectly memorized rendition of “Ante Up” in front of a wowed audience.

Watch her stellar performance below.

Read Next

Must Read

Ridiculousness' Chanel West Coast Promises Fans Unique OnlyFans Content

Kendall Jenner Criticized In Braless 'Look At Me' Dress

January Jones Maintains Her Ageless Glow With These Products

Thylane Blondeau Flaunts Business Brains In Bikini Bottoms

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.