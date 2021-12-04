5 Times Anna Kendrick Displayed Her Impressive Rapping Skills

If you, like so many fans of the Pitch Perfect franchise, found yourself swooning over Anna Kendrick's immaculate singing voice when the first movie came out, get ready to love her even more because our girl can rap like there's no tomorrow.
As many will recall, Kendrick, who has revealed that the 2012 flick was the first movie she ever sang in, also made her rapping debut in the film.
The 36-year-old actress and singer later showcased her skill on several other occasions, proving she's got what it takes to give Snoop Dog a run for his money.
Scroll to watch her in action.