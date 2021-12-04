5 Times Anna Kendrick Displayed Her Impressive Rapping Skills

Kendrick opened up about her first brush with rapping in Pitch Perfect during an interview with Conan O'Brien back in 2012. Joking that "when you think Anna Kendrick, you think hip hop," the movie and Broadway star detailed how she got into the studio to record her rendition of Dr. Dre's "No Diggity" for the film.

"Well, within the context of the movie I'm supposed to be bad at it," she told the host. "In the scene, I'm like embarrassed and I'm bad at it and it's funny and so that's fine, but then for the soundtrack they wanted me to like do it for real."

Kendrick disclosed that she made up a "misogynistic" rapper persona in order to get "in the zone," after being advised by two music producers in the recording studio to "get mad, get angry" and "harness that side" of herself.

"I was like standing like a guy and I was like imagining that I had a penis and I was in a hot tub surrounded by like b*tches," she shared. "I created a whole scenario and backstory, there were like imaginary extras in this story and I was degrading them, it was awful."

Watch her explain it on Conan in the video below.