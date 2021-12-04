NBA Rumors: Buddy Hield & De'Aaron Fox Could Be Traded To Celtics For Package Centered On Jaylen Brown

In the past months, rumors have been swirling around veteran shooting guard Buddy Hield and his future with the Sacramento Kings. Though he remains an official member of the Kings' rotation in the 2021-22 NBA season, some people are expecting him to be moved before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

The Kings may be slowly climbing up to the top of the Western Conference rankings but if they find themselves out of the playoff race in the second half of the season, they may consider using Hield as a trade chip to obtain rebuilding assets on the market.