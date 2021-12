Zendaya looked flawless as usual in a jaw-dropping and hot red look that was all class, all skin, and all bubble waist. The actress and singer made headlines back in November as she attended the 2021 CFDA Awards in NYC, and it was abs out and a show-off of the Spider-Man star's Amazonian figure as she wore a Vera Wang two-piece.

Zendaya, who fronts luxury Italian brand Valentino, sizzled in a tiny tube top and unusual Bubble Waist Pencil skirt. Check it out below.