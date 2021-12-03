After Firing Neil Olshey, Blazers Could Trade CJ McCollum Next

The Portland Trail Blazers have recently parted ways with Neil Olshey. After determining that he violated the team's code of conduct, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that the Trail Blazers decided to fire Olshey as the team's president of basketball operations and general manager. While they are looking for their permanent replacement for Olshey, assistant GM Joe Cronin is expected to assume the role as the Trail Blazers' interim general manager.

After their recent decision to get rid of Olshey, rumors have stated to swirl around the explosive backcourt duo of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.