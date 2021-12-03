Matthew Muller Update: 'Gone Girl' Rapist Now In State Mental Hospital

In March 2015, Aaron Quinn and Denise Huskins awoke in their Vallejo, California home to what seemed like a robbery.

The man who broke into their home, Matthew Muller -- a former Marine and a Harvard-trained lawyer -- drugged and tied them up, and then kidnapped Huskins.

Muller then drove off with Huskins and took her to a different location, where he raped her twice. He then dropped her off near her father's home in Southern California.

The Vallejo Police Department initially did not believe the couple, and labeled the case as an elaborate hoax.