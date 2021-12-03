Matthew Muller Update: 'Gone Girl' Rapist Now In State Mental Hospital

[CBS Sacramento][YouTube]

Damir Mujezinovic

In March 2015, Aaron Quinn and Denise Huskins awoke in their Vallejo, California home to what seemed like a robbery.

The man who broke into their home, Matthew Muller -- a former Marine and a Harvard-trained lawyer -- drugged and tied them up, and then kidnapped Huskins.

Muller then drove off with Huskins and took her to a different location, where he raped her twice. He then dropped her off near her father's home in Southern California.

The Vallejo Police Department initially did not believe the couple, and labeled the case as an elaborate hoax.

Charges

Eventually, the police department agreed to investigate Quinn and Huskins' claims and established that they were, in fact, telling the truth, and not fabricating a bizarre and disturbing story for their own amusement.

As SFist reported, in 2018, Muller pleaded guilty in federal court to a kidnapping charge in exchange for a 40-year sentence.

But he has yet to stand trial in a state case filed in Solano County Court, in which he faces felony charges kidnapping, forcible rape, robbery, burglary, and false imprisonment.

Where Is Muller Now?

As of June, Muller has been in the Napa State Hospital, which means that all legal proceedings against him have been suspended, as reported by The Mercury News.

Legal proceedings will resume once and if Muller is declared mentally competent, according to the outlet.

"Under state law, a defendant who is considered unable to help in his or her defense or understand court proceedings cannot be tried. However, once they are deemed competent, criminal charges can be reinstated and the defendant can be scheduled to face more court proceedings, including a jury trial."

Jailhouse Interview

In a 2018 jailhouse interview, as NBC Bay Area reported, Muller broke silence.

"It’s pretty simple. I’m not guilty," Muller said, claiming that he was not mentally sound when he pleaded guilty for kidnapping.

He also had a message for Quinn and Huskins, saying "I want them to know I am and remain extremely sorry for their ordeal, and I have done what I can."

The former marine added that he is severely depressed, slammed the Vallejo Police Department for mishandling the case, and stressed that he sympathizes with the couple.

Quinn And Huskins

[ABC7 News Bay Area][YouTube]

Quinn and Huskins got married in 2018 and had a daughter, Olivia.

In an interview with ABC News this year, they said that they struggled to "rebuild" their lives for years, despite going to therapy, but managed to move on thanks to their daughter.

"You can go through any kind of trauma to where it leaves you devastated and in a place where you just think, 'This is impossible to move forward from. What do I do next?'" Huskins said.

"I think ours is an example of that. There is hope. It might take time and it might be a lot of hard work, but there is hope," she added.

