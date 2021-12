For Dakota Johnson, the "return to post-vaccine joy" included giving her co-star Olivia Colman her first tattoo after a "raging" bash with The Lost Daughter cast.

The Fifty Shades of Grey star, who's no stranger to getting inked and can now add tattoo artist on her résumé, dished on the whole thing to Town&Country, teaching readers a thing or two about how to party in the magazine's December/January Issue.

Here's what the T&C cover star, 32, had to say and how Colman felt about getting tatted.