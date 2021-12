We know Jung has competent representation in Korea under Saram Entertainment but she needed a shark to swim to the LA waters. Thankfully, her agency thought so too, leading to the link with big-time talent management Creative Artists Agency. CAA manages internationally acclaimed stars including Beyonce, and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Korean publication Soompi broke the news of the union, which happened Nov. 16, a few days after Jung touched down NY (according to her Instagram, Nov. 10.)

“We decided to partner up with CAA, one of the largest agencies in the United States, for her global activities. Please show HoYeon Jung a lot of interest and support as she continues her international activities,” a source told Soompi.