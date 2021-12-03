Knicks Rumors: Third Team Needed To Facilitate John Wall-To-New York Trade

As the 2021-22 NBA season goes deeper, the New York Knicks have started to become the center of trade speculations. After Coach Tom Thibodeau decided to remove him from their official rotation, rumors have begun to swirl around veteran point guard Kemba Walker and his future with the Knicks. According to A. Sherrod Blake of Bleacher Report, the Knicks no longer consider Walker part of their long-term plan and will look to move him before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.

A source who spoke to Blakely revealed that the Houston Rockets have emerged as a potential trade partner for the Knicks in the deal involving Walker.