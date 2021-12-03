Cause Of Death Revealed For Cult Leader Found Eyeless, Enshrined With Lights

In April this year, authorities in the small town of Moffat, Colorado, discovered the decomposing body of Love Has Won cult leader Amy Carlson.

Carlson, who was 45 years old at the time of her death, was found in a sleeping bag and had glitter around where her eyes used to be. She had a "crown" headband on her head, and a fake fur scarf around her neck.

Carlson's decomposing body was enshrined with Christmas lights, and surrounded by small brown bottles that had the words "colloidal" written on them.