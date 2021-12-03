Cause Of Death Revealed For Cult Leader Found Eyeless, Enshrined With Lights

News
[Dr Phil][YouTube]

Damir Mujezinovic

In April this year, authorities in the small town of Moffat, Colorado, discovered the decomposing body of Love Has Won cult leader Amy Carlson.

Carlson, who was 45 years old at the time of her death, was found in a sleeping bag and had glitter around where her eyes used to be. She had a "crown" headband on her head, and a fake fur scarf around her neck.

Carlson's decomposing body was enshrined with Christmas lights, and surrounded by small brown bottles that had the words "colloidal" written on them.

The Latest

Cause Of Death Revealed For Cult Leader Found Eyeless, Enshrined With Lights

Prosecutor Reveals Disturbing Details About Ethan Crumbley's Behavior

College Football Playoff Predictor: Alabama Can Create The Ultimate Chaos

Kendall Jenner Names Sis Kourtney Kardashian Worst Parent

Melissa Gorga Cashes In With Massive Pizza Party

Cause Of Death

So how did Carlson die?

According to Guru Mag, which obtained Carlson's autopsy report, she died of natural causes.

"Based on the information available to me at the time of report it is my opinion that Amy Renee Stroud (Carlson), a 45-year-old adult white female, died as a result of global decline in the setting of alcohol abuse, anorexia, and chronic colloidal silver ingestion," Emily Russell M.D. from the El Paso County Coroner’s office in Colorado Springs wrote in her report.

She had been dead for around a month when cops raided her house.

Movies

Kaley Cuoco Is Moving On With A 'Mini Coop' After Split With Husband

The Actress Is Adding More Feathers To Her Hat

By chisom

Drugs In Carlon's System

According to the autopsy report, a number of drugs were found in Carlson's system, including acetaminophen, hydrocodone (Lortab), hydromorphone (Dilaudid), THC, 11-OH-THC, ethanol (alcohol) and THC-COOH.

"Hydromorphone extended-release tablets are used to relieve severe pain in people who are expected to need pain medication around the clock for a long time and who cannot be treated with other medications," per Guru Mag.

Carlson told the press that she had advanced cancer. Her followers repeatedly said the same, which would explain the use of pain medication. However, the autopsy showed that she did not have cancer.

Khloe Kardashian Slammed Over Kyle Rittenhouse Remarks

Woman Breastfeeds Cat On Delta Airlines Flight

Love Has Won

In a documentary released earlier this year, Carlson said that she has been trying to save the world for 19 billion years and claimed that everything society teaches is false.

Andrew Profaci, who joined the cult after being in a car accident that killed his best friend and left it five years ago, told The Daily Beast more about Carlson's beliefs.

"She thinks she is the Earth in a human body. She thinks she’s the Mother of all Creation," Profaci explained.

"She drank ten shots of vodka a night. When she would drink at night she would lose her cognitive abilities. She would fall and walk into walls," he added.

Amy Carlson

[Dr Phil][YouTube]

According to members of her family, Carslon adopted "New Age beliefs" in her thirties.

On the cult's website, Carlson wrote that she was the "534th reincarnation in my quest to recover my beloved Planet, the Center of the Universe, and the first Planet I created."

Her supporters believed she was some sort of a divine being who could cure all illnesses and "will one day lead them into a new mystical fifth dimension."

Former members of the cult have described her as a heavy drinker who brainwashed her followers.

Read Next

Must Read

Ridiculousness' Chanel West Coast Promises Fans Unique OnlyFans Content

Kendall Jenner Criticized In Braless 'Look At Me' Dress

Penelope Cruz Impresses Barefoot In Plunging Braless Dress

Thylane Blondeau Flaunts Business Brains In Bikini Bottoms

Hailey Bieber Forgets Her Pants While Under A Tree

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.