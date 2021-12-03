'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Shares Her Beauty Secrets

Shutterstock | 517963

Twice-crowned "world's most beautiful girl, Thylane Blondeau effortlessly maintains her title with a simple yet consistent skincare regimen that's all about hydration and sleep.

The 20-year-old IMG model and French It girl has shared her beauty tips a couple of times over the years, including the vlogs she used to do with her ex-boyfriend Raphaël Le Friant.

Regularly posting makeup-free selfies for her 4.7 million followers on Instagram, it's plain to see that the L’Oreal face, now engaged to Parisian DJ Benjamin Attal, is naturally gorgeous, getting her beauty genes from her former-model mom, TV presenter Véronika Loubry. The throwback snaps of her mama that Thylane so often shares stand proof -- see for yourselves below.

Scroll for Thylane's skincare and makeup routine.

Her Secret To Glowing Skin

Shutterstock | 159556

Making her foray into print modeling with Vogue at just 10-years-old, Thylane has picked up many useful tips from makeup artists and fashion stylists throughout her career. Working with top brands such as Chanel, Ralph Lauren, Lacoste, and Dolce & Gabbana, the best beauty secret that Thylane has learned backstage was to "always take care of my skin, and less is more!," the model shared with Russh.

Her skincare routine is simple and sensible, W Magazine found out a while back.

“A lot of sleep; washing off makeup at the end of the day is crucial with a lot of hydration," Thylane told the publication, adding: "I use a lot the makeup and hair products from L’Oréal.”

Her Beauty Bag

While it's no surprise that Thylane prefers to go with a brand she's fronting, the one product the French beauty "can’t live without" is L'Oreals' Hydra Genius cream.

"It's a perfect mix between a cream and a gel," she said. "[It’s] very easy to use it and my skin is never oily."

Other tried-and-true products she swears by include the Botanicals Fresh Care shampoo -- which Thylane says "makes my hair very very soft [like] I just got back from the hairdresser" -- the Baby Doll mascara, and the Brow Artist Genius Kit in Medium Dark.

Likewise, the Aix-en-Provence native, whose beauty icon is British Victoria's Secret model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, 34, never goes anywhere without her lip balm.

Her Makeup Routine

Shutterstock | 842245

Thylane gave fans a glimpse inside her beauty bag in a viral video back in 2017. Sharing her everyday makeup routine with her Thylaners -- the collective name her admirers go by -- the model demonstrated "the best beauty advice" she's ever gotten by diligently washing her face before getting primped in the bathroom mirror.

Starting off her routine with a matte foundation she expertly blended onto her under-eye area and on her chin, Thylane kept things simple with a curved-brush mascara and a naked eyeshadow for a natural "no makeup" look. She then took a brush to her brows for extra definitions, finishing off the look with a dab of pink gloss on her perfect pout.

Watch her full makeup routine below.

Her Style

The French model, who owns her own clothing line, admittedly prefers to dress "cool and comfortable." Describing her style as "kind of boyish," Thylane shared the main thing her mother taught her about fashion was to " always be myself."

"My mom is always with me, and I’m constantly consulting her," she said, adding she also draws inspiration from fellow models such as Cara Delevingne, Gigi Hadid, and Barbara Palvin.

Thylane, who says she wouldn't be caught dead wearing big platform shoes, described her ideal outfit for a night out as being "leather pants, boots -- she prefers NMD Adidas -- or high heels, and a black T-shirt."

She also revealed the most prized possession in her closet to be a "Chanel jacket that my mom gave me."

