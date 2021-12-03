'World's Most Beautiful Girl' Thylane Blondeau Shares Her Beauty Secrets

Twice-crowned "world's most beautiful girl, Thylane Blondeau effortlessly maintains her title with a simple yet consistent skincare regimen that's all about hydration and sleep.

The 20-year-old IMG model and French It girl has shared her beauty tips a couple of times over the years, including the vlogs she used to do with her ex-boyfriend Raphaël Le Friant.

Regularly posting makeup-free selfies for her 4.7 million followers on Instagram, it's plain to see that the L’Oreal face, now engaged to Parisian DJ Benjamin Attal, is naturally gorgeous, getting her beauty genes from her former-model mom, TV presenter Véronika Loubry. The throwback snaps of her mama that Thylane so often shares stand proof -- see for yourselves below.

Scroll for Thylane's skincare and makeup routine.