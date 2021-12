Following a subpar year in 2020, the Boston Red Sox are coming off another disappointing season.

Despite being one of the powerhouses in Major League Baseball, Alex Cora's side was inconsistent through the season and it showed in the postseason, falling short of their goal again.

Now, they expect to be healthier and more balanced on the mound. But as it happened with all other teams, the MLB lockout is going to put all their plans on hold for the time being.