College Football Playoff Predictor: Alabama Can Create The Ultimate Chaos

The Alabama Crimson Tide haven't been as dominant as in the past.

Their defense continues to be solid and they can pound most teams with the rushing attack but they've been fairly worst than what you'd say by their 11-1 record.

Then again, it's Nick Saban we're talking about.

So, if one of the greatest coaches in CFB history pulls off the upset, the Crimson Tide's chances of making the playoffs would go from 40 to 98%, per ESPN.

That way, the SEC will have two teams on the bracket, with runner-up Georgia making the playoffs with a 12-1 record.

This scenario could benefit Notre Dame as long as Oklahoma State loses to Baylor and Houston beats Cincinnati.

But if both the Bearcats and Cowboys win their matchups, the Fighting Irish would be pretty much out of contention. Also, the committee will eventually determine whether Cincinnati or OSU make the bracket.