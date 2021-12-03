College Football Playoff Predictor: Alabama Can Create The Ultimate Chaos

Well, Championship Weekend is finally upon us, which means that Bowl Season is just around the corner.
As per usual, anything can happen and, while some teams have huge shots of making the playoffs, there's nothing set in stone. That's the beautiful chaos that College Football often brings with it.
Needless to say, even though there will be plenty of action all over the nation, all eyes will be set on the biggest game of the slate: The SEC championship game between the no.1 Georgia Bulldogs and the ever-dominant Alabama Crimson Tide.