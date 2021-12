In a shocking turn of events, Brian Kelly decided to leave the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to lead the post-Ed Orgeron era with the LSU Tigers.

Coach Kelly drew plenty of criticism for how he left the team on short notice, especially considering they can still make the College Football Playoffs.

Apparently, his farewell was a brief as it was surprising for the players:

"Brian Kelly’s goodbye to Notre Dame players on Tuesday morning was brief. As in, 11 minutes," the New York Post reported.