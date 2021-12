Erika Jayne is under fire on Twitter.

After confirming to PEOPLE magazine on Thursday, December 2, that she will be releasing a new line of luxury hair extensions later this month, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was met with criticism online as a number of people vowed not to buy her products.

"[Erika Jayne] caps off ‘interesting year’ by launching hair extension line," the Brightly fan account on Twitter shared with their fans and followers in a tweet.

And the response was intense.