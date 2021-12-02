MLB Rumors: With Corey Seager Out, This Is Who The Yankees Should Target In Free Agency

Sports
Shutterstock | 840655

Ernesto Cova

Well, the MLB offseason has come to a mandatory pause due to the CBA's expiration but even before that, the New York Yankees were already one of the biggest losers around the league.

The Yankees tendered the contracts to Joey Gallo, Aaron Judge, and Gary Sánchez and signed Gio Urshela for another year.

Then again, they failed to land a big-name again, as Corey Seager snubbed them to sign a massive deal with the Texas Rangers.

So, now that they missed out on their top target for the offseason, who should they pursue?

The Latest

Ariana Grande Breaks Down Her Most 'Iconic' Music Videos

'RHONJ' Star Melissa Gorga To 'Speak [Her] Mind' On New Podcast

Ethan Crumbley's Older Brother Speaks Up

NFL News: Mac Jones Is Ahead Of The Tom Brady Curve, Says Hall Of Famer

NFL Rumors: Matt Rhule Keeps Drawing Interest From Multiple College Jobs

3. Isiah Kinler-Falefa

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Kiner-Falefa,_Mayfield_(35493146632)_(cropped).jpg

With the Rangers landing a superstar like Seager, Isiah Kinler-Falefa is the odd man out.

The Yankees have reportedly reached out to him and they've been interested in trading for him in the past, according to MLB Trade Rumors, so it wouldn't be shocking to see him wearing pinstripes in the future.

He's not a superstar or a big threat at the plate by any means but he's an excellent defender that could solve one of the Yankees' biggest issues for the short term.

Sports

NBA Rumors: This Is What The Ejected Pacers Fans Told Lakers' Star LeBron James

LeBron James wasn't having any of the disrespect.

By Ernesto Cova

2. Andrelton Simmons

Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Andrelton_Simmons_(29228566298).jpg

While not the biggest name on the market, Andrelton Simmons is an underrated player who could solve many of their defensive issues at shortstop.

His offensive numbers weren't impressive last season, slashing 223/.283/.274 with the lowest OBP of his career.

Then again, he would be a massive defensive upgrade over Gleyber Torres and his career OBP of .313 makes us think that last season could be just a fluke.

The Yankees haven't been great at landing top-notch free agents not named Gerrit Cole as of late, so Simmons is a real possibility.

1. Trevor Story

Shutterstock | 840655

The New York Yankees should go all-in on Trevor Story right now.

They failed to trade for him and refused to cave into the Colorado Rockies' demands because he was going to be one of their main targets in the offseason.

And with Seager out of the question and Carlos Correa not being a realistic option, they need to bring their A-Game to get Story.

He's the only player that could be a long-term solution for their woes at shortstop and his presence would allow Gleyber Torres to make a permanent shift to second base. He's also the best hitter of this list by far.

Will The Yankees End The Drought?

It's been 12 years since the New York Yankees last won the World Series.

The winningest team in Major League Baseball history has struggled to live up to the expectations under Aaron Boone's tenure, and it doesn't feel like they're the team to beat in the American League anymore.

And, while they most definitely need to add another reliable arm to their rotation, signing a top-notch shortstop would finally get them back on track.

But if they miss out on a star once again, Brian Cashman's days as GM could be coming to an end, so expect them to make some noise once the lockout is lifted.

Read Next

Must Read

Thylane Blondeau Flaunts Business Brains In Bikini Bottoms

Future Model & Dancer Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Couldn't Make Angelina & Brad Prouder

Inside Penelope Cruz's 'Balinese Modern' Sunset Strip Home

Kaia Gerber Earns Calvin Klein Cash In Her Undies

Thylane Blondeau: 10 Surprising Facts About The 'World's Most Beautiful Girl'

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.