MLB Rumors: With Corey Seager Out, This Is Who The Yankees Should Target In Free Agency

Well, the MLB offseason has come to a mandatory pause due to the CBA's expiration but even before that, the New York Yankees were already one of the biggest losers around the league.

The Yankees tendered the contracts to Joey Gallo, Aaron Judge, and Gary Sánchez and signed Gio Urshela for another year.

Then again, they failed to land a big-name again, as Corey Seager snubbed them to sign a massive deal with the Texas Rangers.

So, now that they missed out on their top target for the offseason, who should they pursue?