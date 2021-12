According to Chris Cotillo of Masslive, the Red Sox and Devers made "zero progress" in negotiations over a long-term extension.

Following yet another breakout season, the 24-year-old continued to step up as one of the team's leaders.

He got his first All-Star nod and slashed .279/.352/.538. He hit 38 home runs, drove in 113 runs, and won the first Silver Slugger Award of his career.

Needless to say, keeping him at Fenway Park for many more years should be the team's no. 1 priority.