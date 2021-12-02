Kendall Jenner Criticized In Braless 'Look At Me' Dress

Kendall Jenner is getting told she was straight-up planning to outshine the bride as she went impossibly cut-out and braless in November. The 26-year-old supermodel made headlines last month for attending a wedding with pal and fellow model Hailey Bieber - dressed to impress, Kendall stunned in a figure-flaunting and very gen-z black dress, one shared to her social media and since making the rounds on fan accounts documenting her style.

Kendall's IG "closet" account logged the look - and it looks like fans had thoughts.

Kendall Jenner Criticized In Braless 'Look At Me' Dress

Stuns In Cut-Out Dress

Scroll for the photo. Kendall, recently in the news as her 818 tequila brand launches limited edition merch, proved she's one of a kind by showing up to longtime friend Lauren Perez's wedding in the Monoto #SS22 Look 34 Diamond-Cutout Two-Piece Maxi Dress, one retailing for $1,450.

A selfie also featuring YSL face Hailey showed Kendall going braless in the barely-there number, one formed of banded and horizontal panels up top - plenty of abs and chest were flashed as Kendall showed off her iconic figure.

Comments have been pouring in. "She wore this to a friends wedding?!? Yikes," one fan wrote. Over 700 fans agreed with a comment reading: So inappropriate for a wedding!" Topping replies, though, was a user stating: "This is her “ look at me, not the bride “ dress!"

The eyebrow-raising just kept on going. One follower replied: "Yeesh a wedding? The dress is a moment but not a moment to be had at someone else’s wedding." Keep scrolling for more photos.

Fans Say It's Her Life

Kendall was, however, backed by some fans. One user defended the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, saying: "Who cares if it's vulgar? 😭 it's her body and her life. she can wear what she wants."

Jenner has, most recently, taken a break from flaunting her high-profile career and glamorous lifestyle to join celebrities in marking the loss of one of the fashion world's most-famous faces. Last month, Off-White creator Virgil Abloh died of cancer aged 41 and following a hidden battle.

Honoring Virgil Abloh

Taking to Instagram with a photo of Virgil, Kendall wrote: "Can’t believe i’m writing this."

She added: "If you had the privilege of knowing Virgil, you were one of the lucky ones. he was the kindest, most positive, humble, joyful, and full of light person i have ever known. he had the most wonderful way of making you feel so special. his genuine smile would warm your heart."

Virgil had worked closely with Kim Kardashian's ex Kanye West. He also designed pal Hailey Bieber's wedding dress.

