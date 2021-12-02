January Jones Maintains Her Ageless Glow With These Products

Celebrities
Shutterstock | 3586184

Fatima Araos

January Jones just dropped her skin, hair and body care routine on Instagram and it couldn’t be more thorough. In a carousel post she sent out recently, the Mad Men alum shared snaps of her go-to beauty products, revealing to her 1.1 million followers how she maintains her ageless glow at 43.

The Golden Globe and Emmy-nominated actress might as well add “beauty guru” to her resume as she gave us her comprehensive “products I use and swear by” list. Jones’ IG is full of stunning selfies and if you’ve ever wondered how she stays that gorgeous, keep reading because she’s spilled all the secrets.

January Jones Maintains Her Ageless Glow With These Products

Morning And Nighttime Routine

Shutterstock | 673594

The actress, who played Betty Draper on Mad Men, grouped her favorite products into seven categories, namely “morning routine, nighttime routine, face wash and tone, masks/serums, body, hair and sauna blanket for detox and glow.” Looking like professional product shots, the first two photos included such brands as Control Corrective, iS Clinical, Eighth Day Skin, Allies of Skin, Sisley Paris and Augustinus Bader. Also, Tata Harper Skincare, Shani Darden, Biologique Recherche USA and May Lindstrom Skin. Whew! And those were just for her “morning and nighttime routine.”

Cleansers, Masks And Serums

Instagram | January Jones

Next up, Jones revealed the products she uses to cleanse and tone her face, including Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water and more items from Tata Harper, Sisley Paris and Biologique Recherche. As for the fourth category, masks/serums, she swore by de Mamiel along with a few other brands I’ve mentioned above. A follower with the handle @realbethhall commented, “Wait. All of these every day?” to which Jones replied, “no not all of it every day. Depends what my skin is needing I guess. But def wash your face.”

Body And Hair

Instagram | January Jones

But we’re not done yet. Moving on to the star’s go-to body products, we saw, among other items, a bottle of C & The Moon Malibu Made Glow Oil and a bubble bath from The Honest Company, which is owned by Jessica Alba. As for Jones’ favorite hair products, there were quite a few brands, including Christophe Robin, Klorane USA, Virtue Salon Professionals, Living Proof, Olaplex and René Furterer USA. No wonder the blonde beauty always gives us hair envy!

Sauna Blanket

Instagram | January Jones

The last photo showed the X-Men: First Class actress relaxing with an expressionless face under a HigherDOSE sauna blanket. Her sister Jina Jones hilariously commented, “That corpse shot at the end” with a fire emoji, while another follower said, “looking full of cheer in slide 7.” Jones replied, “dude I was near faint from sweating. That’s my semi conscious euphoric face.”

So there you have it, the January Jones-approved beauty regimen for you to copy (which she noted was by no means complete but she “tried to narrow down to my must haves”). You can get shopping now.

