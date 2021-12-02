January Jones Maintains Her Ageless Glow With These Products

January Jones just dropped her skin, hair and body care routine on Instagram and it couldn’t be more thorough. In a carousel post she sent out recently, the Mad Men alum shared snaps of her go-to beauty products, revealing to her 1.1 million followers how she maintains her ageless glow at 43.

The Golden Globe and Emmy-nominated actress might as well add “beauty guru” to her resume as she gave us her comprehensive “products I use and swear by” list. Jones’ IG is full of stunning selfies and if you’ve ever wondered how she stays that gorgeous, keep reading because she’s spilled all the secrets.