NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons & Seth Curry To Trail Blazers For Package Centered On CJ McCollum In Proposed Deal

Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers headed into the 2021-22 NBA season with the goal of fully dominating the Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title. However, as of now, the Trail Blazers are struggling to consistently win games, sitting in the No. 10 spot in the Western Conference with an 11-11 record.

The Trail Blazers may have said on numerous occasions that they have no plan of trading Lillard but if they want to keep him happy in Portland, they should strongly consider upgrading their roster before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.