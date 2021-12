The New York Knicks signed veteran point guard Kemba Walker in the 2021 NBA free agency with the hope that adding him to their roster would make them a more competitive team in the Eastern Conference. Unfortunately, things didn't go as the Knicks expected as Walker struggles to remain healthy and become consistent on both ends of the floor.

As of now, Walker is facing an uncertain future in New York and multiple signs are pointing out that he would be moved before the 2022 NBA trade deadline.