It looks like the much-anticipated film Don't Look Up is slated for multiple Oscar wins, as early reviews say that it is the "funniest film of the year".

Directed by Adam McKay and featuring a star-studded cast including Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill and Jennifer Lawrence, the satirical sci-fi movie garnered enthusiastic reactions from its first viewers.

Scroll down to see what critics and reviewers are saying about the film.